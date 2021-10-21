Akash Infraproj Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 15.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2021 down 15.26% from Rs. 15.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021 up 74.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021 up 5.77% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2020.

Akash Infraproj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 232.10 on October 20, 2021 (NSE)