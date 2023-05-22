Akash Infraproj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.29 crore, down 67.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.29 crore in March 2023 down 67.43% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 98.97% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 46.05% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

Akash Infraproj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2022.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 25.65 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and -40.76% over the last 12 months.