Akash Infraproj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore in June 2023 down 16.94% from Rs. 29.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 251.15% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 26.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -40.36% over the last 12 months.