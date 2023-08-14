English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Akash Infraproj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akash Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore in June 2023 down 16.94% from Rs. 29.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 251.15% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 104.93% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

    Akash Infraproj shares closed at 26.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -40.36% over the last 12 months.

    Akash Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.3113.2929.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.3113.2929.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6615.3522.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.97-9.08-2.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.700.73
    Depreciation0.200.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.154.406.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.401.661.70
    Other Income0.100.140.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.301.791.78
    Interest0.921.670.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.220.120.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.220.120.98
    Tax0.000.090.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.220.030.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.220.030.81
    Equity Share Capital16.8616.8616.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.720.040.48
    Diluted EPS-0.720.040.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.720.040.48
    Diluted EPS-0.720.040.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Akash Infraproj #Akash Infraprojects #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!