Akash Infraproj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akash Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 127.13% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 up 725% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Akash Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.88 4.35 11.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.88 4.35 11.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.83 7.52 6.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.46 -8.60 -1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.84 0.71 0.77
Depreciation 0.27 0.25 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.01 4.02 6.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.39 0.46 -0.70
Other Income 0.09 0.68 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.48 1.14 -0.59
Interest 1.03 0.94 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.45 0.20 -1.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.45 0.20 -1.38
Tax 0.07 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 0.20 -1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 0.20 -1.38
Equity Share Capital 16.86 16.86 16.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.12 -0.82
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.12 -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.12 -0.82
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.12 -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited