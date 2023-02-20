Akash Infraproj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 127.13% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 up 725% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.