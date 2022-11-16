English
    Akash Infraproj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 67.86% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akash Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in September 2022 down 67.86% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 48.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

    Akash Infraproj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

    Akash Infraproj shares closed at 35.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -83.63% over the last 12 months.

    Akash Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.3529.2713.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.3529.2713.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.5222.358.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.60-2.460.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.730.59
    Depreciation0.260.260.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.026.702.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.441.681.23
    Other Income0.700.100.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.141.791.35
    Interest0.940.800.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.990.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.990.53
    Tax-0.010.180.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.810.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.810.42
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.220.800.42
    Equity Share Capital16.8616.8616.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.480.25
    Diluted EPS0.140.480.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.480.25
    Diluted EPS0.140.480.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am