Akash Infraproj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, down 67.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in September 2022 down 67.86% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 48.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

Akash Infraproj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 35.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -83.63% over the last 12 months.