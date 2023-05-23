English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Akash Infraproj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.29 crore, down 67.43% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akash Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.29 crore in March 2023 down 67.43% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.8% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 down 46.46% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2022.

    Akash Infraproj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2022.

    Akash Infraproj shares closed at 25.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.35% over the last 12 months.

    Akash Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.2914.8840.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.2914.8840.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3511.8316.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.08-4.4621.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.841.00
    Depreciation0.270.280.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.445.0114.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.611.38-12.97
    Other Income0.150.1016.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.483.48
    Interest1.671.030.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.452.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.090.452.61
    Tax0.090.07-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.382.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.382.86
    Minority Interest0.00-0.090.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.02-0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.010.262.74
    Equity Share Capital16.8616.8616.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.221.74
    Diluted EPS0.030.221.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.221.74
    Diluted EPS0.030.221.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Akash Infraproj #Akash Infraprojects #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am