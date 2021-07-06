Akash Infraproj Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.25 crore, up 21.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.25 crore in March 2021 up 21.15% from Rs. 21.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021 up 737.04% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021 up 324.66% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020.

Akash Infraproj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2020.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 225.50 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.51% returns over the last 6 months and 123.38% over the last 12 months.