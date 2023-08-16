Akash Infraproj Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore in June 2023 down 16.94% from Rs. 29.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 down 251.01% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 103.9% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 26.10 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.94% returns over the last 6 months and -44.17% over the last 12 months.