Akash Infraproj Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.27 crore, up 124.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.27 crore in June 2022 up 124.41% from Rs. 13.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

Akash Infraproj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2021.

Akash Infraproj shares closed at 45.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -76.18% returns over the last 6 months and -75.79% over the last 12 months.