Akash Infraproj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 119.08% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 751.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.