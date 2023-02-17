English
    Akash Infraproj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akash Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 119.08% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 751.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Akash Infraproj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

    Akash Infraproj shares closed at 33.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -83.13% over the last 12 months.

    Akash Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.884.3511.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.884.3511.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.837.526.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.46-8.60-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.710.77
    Depreciation0.280.260.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.014.026.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.44-0.70
    Other Income0.100.700.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.481.14-0.58
    Interest1.030.940.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.450.20-1.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.450.20-1.37
    Tax0.07-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.380.21-1.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.380.21-1.37
    Minority Interest-0.090.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.020.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.260.22-1.39
    Equity Share Capital16.8616.8616.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.14-0.82
    Diluted EPS0.220.14-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.12-0.82
    Diluted EPS0.220.14-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am