Akar Auto Indus Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.48 crore, up 33.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 82.48 crore in September 2018 up 33.47% from Rs. 61.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2018 up 43.44% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2018 up 15.7% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2017.

Akar Auto Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2017.

Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 42.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.