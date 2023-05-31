Akar Auto Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.68 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.68 crore in March 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 86.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 up 34.44% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2022.

Akar Auto Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2022.

Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 82.96 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and 60.15% over the last 12 months.