    Akar Auto Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.68 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akar Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.68 crore in March 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 86.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 up 34.44% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2022.

    Akar Auto Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2022.

    Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 82.96 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and 60.15% over the last 12 months.

    Akar Auto Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.6894.4086.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.6894.4086.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.7359.1953.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.911.002.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8310.019.27
    Depreciation1.051.011.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4118.3516.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.754.844.78
    Other Income0.050.060.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.804.895.21
    Interest3.292.642.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.512.262.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.512.262.99
    Tax-0.280.650.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.791.602.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.791.602.08
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.591.491.93
    Diluted EPS2.591.491.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.591.491.93
    Diluted EPS2.591.491.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am