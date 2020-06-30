Akar Auto Indus Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.36 crore, down 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.36 crore in March 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 59.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2020 down 390.69% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 down 125.67% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2019.

Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 18.07 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -40.46% over the last 12 months.