Akar Auto Indus Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.36 crore, down 26.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akar Auto Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.36 crore in March 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 59.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2020 down 390.69% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 down 125.67% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2019.
Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 18.07 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -40.46% over the last 12 months.
|Akar Auto Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.36
|45.88
|67.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.36
|45.88
|67.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.92
|22.38
|48.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.27
|2.18
|-6.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.23
|6.89
|6.89
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.08
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.04
|11.67
|14.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|1.67
|3.63
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.48
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|2.15
|3.63
|Interest
|2.61
|2.03
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.94
|0.12
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.94
|0.12
|1.51
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.02
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.84
|0.14
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.84
|0.14
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.39
|5.39
|5.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|0.13
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|0.13
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|0.13
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|0.13
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm