Akar Auto Indus Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.97 crore, down 14.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.97 crore in March 2019 down 14.37% from Rs. 70.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 290.17% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2019 down 38.69% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2018.

Akar Auto Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2018.

Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 42.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.