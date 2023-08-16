English
    Akar Auto Indus Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.77 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akar Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.77 crore in June 2023 up 8.72% from Rs. 82.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2023 up 13.54% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

    Akar Auto Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

    Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 96.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 69.79% over the last 12 months.

    Akar Auto Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.77101.6882.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.77101.6882.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.2157.7355.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.816.91-2.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6710.839.30
    Depreciation0.951.050.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5619.4115.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.215.753.57
    Other Income0.050.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.255.803.59
    Interest2.223.291.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.032.511.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.032.511.70
    Tax0.88-0.280.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.152.791.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.152.791.23
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.072.591.14
    Diluted EPS1.072.591.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.072.591.14
    Diluted EPS1.072.591.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Akar Auto Indus #Akar Auto Industries #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

