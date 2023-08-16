Akar Auto Indus Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.77 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.77 crore in June 2023 up 8.72% from Rs. 82.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2023 up 13.54% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

Akar Auto Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 96.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 69.79% over the last 12 months.