Ajwa Fun World Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajwa Fun World and Resort are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 43.55% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 18.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 157.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.50% over the last 12 months.
|Ajwa Fun World and Resort
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|1.26
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|1.26
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.13
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.35
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.56
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.58
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.56
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.56
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.56
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.56
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|6.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.88
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.88
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.88
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.88
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
