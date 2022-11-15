Ajwa Fun World Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 43.55% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 18.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 157.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.50% over the last 12 months.