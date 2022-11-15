English
    Ajwa Fun World Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajwa Fun World and Resort are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 43.55% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 18.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 157.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ajwa Fun World and Resort
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.111.260.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.111.260.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.130.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.150.12
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.350.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.56-0.18
    Other Income0.030.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.58-0.18
    Interest0.030.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.56-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.270.56-0.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.270.56-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.270.56-0.19
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.88-0.29
    Diluted EPS--0.88--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.88-0.29
    Diluted EPS--0.88--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 01:55 pm