Ajwa Fun World Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 253.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2023 up 253.21% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 120.6% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 176.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Ajwa Fun World EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 16.99 on May 22, 2023 (BSE)