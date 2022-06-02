Ajwa Fun World Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 4.5% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 6.65 on May 19, 2022 (BSE)