Ajwa Fun World Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajwa Fun World and Resort are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 4.5% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 6.65 on May 19, 2022 (BSE)
|Ajwa Fun World and Resort
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.17
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.17
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.14
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.32
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.39
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.40
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.40
|-0.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.40
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.40
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|6.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.62
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.62
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.62
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.62
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
