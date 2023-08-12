Ajwa Fun World Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 19.95% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 35.08% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 29.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Ajwa Fun World EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 14.99 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and 149.00% over the last 12 months.