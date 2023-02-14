Ajwa Fun World Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 541.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 541.05% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 106.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.