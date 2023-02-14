 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajwa Fun World Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 541.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajwa Fun World and Resort are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 541.05% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 106.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Ajwa Fun World and Resort
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.11 0.11 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.11 0.11 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.75 0.01 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.15 0.14
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.15 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.27 -0.39
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.24 -0.39
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.27 -0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.27 -0.40
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.27 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.27 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 6.39 6.39 6.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.42 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.11 -- -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.42 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.11 -- -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited