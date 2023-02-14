English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajwa Fun World Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 541.05% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajwa Fun World and Resort are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 541.05% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 106.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 18.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 215.56% returns over the last 6 months and 64.09% over the last 12 months.

    Ajwa Fun World and Resort
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.110.110.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.110.110.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.750.010.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.150.14
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.150.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.27-0.39
    Other Income0.010.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.24-0.39
    Interest0.020.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.27-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.27-0.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.27-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.27-0.40
    Equity Share Capital6.396.396.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.42-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.11---0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.42-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.11---0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Ajwa Fun World #Ajwa Fun World and Resort #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am