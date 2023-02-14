Ajwa Fun World Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 541.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajwa Fun World and Resort are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 541.05% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 106.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
Ajwa Fun World shares closed at 18.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 215.56% returns over the last 6 months and 64.09% over the last 12 months.
|Ajwa Fun World and Resort
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.11
|0.11
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.11
|0.11
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|0.01
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.15
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.15
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.24
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.27
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.27
|-0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.27
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.27
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|6.39
|6.39
|6.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.42
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|--
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.42
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|--
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited