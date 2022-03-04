AJR Infra & Tol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore, down 41.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore in December 2021 down 41.01% from Rs. 69.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.63 crore in December 2021 up 1.75% from Rs. 62.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2021 down 67.08% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2020.

AJR Infra & Tol shares closed at 2.10 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.25% returns over the last 6 months and 147.06% over the last 12 months.