AJR Infra & Tol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore, down 41.01% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJR Infra and Tolling are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.10 crore in December 2021 down 41.01% from Rs. 69.67 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.63 crore in December 2021 up 1.75% from Rs. 62.73 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2021 down 67.08% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2020.
AJR Infra & Tol shares closed at 2.10 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.25% returns over the last 6 months and 147.06% over the last 12 months.
|AJR Infra and Tolling
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.10
|62.86
|69.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.10
|62.86
|69.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.61
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.21
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.00
|3.80
|4.14
|Depreciation
|14.70
|22.26
|22.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.03
|46.48
|38.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.45
|-9.67
|4.33
|Other Income
|3.23
|2.25
|2.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.22
|-7.42
|6.42
|Interest
|64.32
|68.54
|64.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.54
|-75.97
|-58.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.54
|-75.97
|-58.47
|Tax
|1.49
|1.90
|4.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.03
|-77.87
|-62.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.03
|-77.87
|-62.91
|Minority Interest
|8.61
|8.26
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.79
|0.39
|0.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.63
|-69.21
|-62.73
|Equity Share Capital
|189.18
|189.18
|189.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.73
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.73
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.73
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.73
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited