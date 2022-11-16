Ajooni Biotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, down 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in September 2022 down 44.04% from Rs. 18.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 55.93% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 7.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.55% over the last 12 months.