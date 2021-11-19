Ajooni Biotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.39 crore, up 51.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.39 crore in September 2021 up 51.87% from Rs. 12.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021 up 306.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021 up 284% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.