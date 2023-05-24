Ajooni Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore, up 101.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore in March 2023 up 101.13% from Rs. 20.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 979.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 175% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 5.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.05% returns over the last 6 months and -56.23% over the last 12 months.