    Ajooni Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore, up 101.13% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajooni Biotech Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.26 crore in March 2023 up 101.13% from Rs. 20.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 979.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 175% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Ajooni Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

    Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 5.15 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.22% returns over the last 6 months and -55.60% over the last 12 months.

    Ajooni Biotech Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.2610.6320.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.2610.6320.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.579.1617.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10-0.420.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.510.23
    Depreciation0.240.260.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.570.902.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.710.210.14
    Other Income0.260.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.230.15
    Interest0.120.130.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.850.110.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.850.110.05
    Tax0.310.000.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.11-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.11-0.06
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5210.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves24.1521.806.38
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.06-0.06
    Diluted EPS0.310.06-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.06-0.06
    Diluted EPS0.310.06-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm