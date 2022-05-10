 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajooni Biotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajooni Biotech Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore in March 2022 up 26.71% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 238.69% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

 

Ajooni Biotech Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.51 19.29 16.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.51 19.29 16.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.65 17.22 13.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.20 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.45 0.30
Depreciation 0.29 0.34 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.13 0.46 1.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.63 0.20
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.63 0.20
Interest 0.11 0.08 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.55 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.55 0.05
Tax 0.11 0.11 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.44 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.44 0.04
Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6.38 6.82 5.47
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.44 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.44 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.44 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.44 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
