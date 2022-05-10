Ajooni Biotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajooni Biotech Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore in March 2022 up 26.71% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 238.69% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
|
|Ajooni Biotech Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.51
|19.29
|16.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.51
|19.29
|16.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.65
|17.22
|13.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.20
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.45
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.34
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.13
|0.46
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.63
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.63
|0.20
|Interest
|0.11
|0.08
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.55
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.55
|0.05
|Tax
|0.11
|0.11
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.38
|6.82
|5.47
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.44
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited