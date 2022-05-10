Ajooni Biotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore in March 2022 up 26.71% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 238.69% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.