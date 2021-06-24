Ajooni Biotech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.19 crore, up 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.19 crore in March 2021 up 24.97% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 81.02% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 35.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 54.85 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 696.08% returns over the last 12 months.