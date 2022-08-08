Ajooni Biotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.31 crore in June 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 2.71% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2021.

Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 42.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.71% over the last 12 months.