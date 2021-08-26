Ajooni Biotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 61.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in June 2021 up 61.18% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021 up 3.88% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 4.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2020.

Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 51.35 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.46% returns over the last 6 months and 64.16% over the last 12 months.