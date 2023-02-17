Ajooni Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2022 down 44.89% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 75.65% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 49.48% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.