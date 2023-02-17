Ajooni Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2022 down 44.89% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 75.65% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 49.48% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

Ajooni Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2021.

Ajooni Biotech shares closed at 5.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.58% returns over the last 6 months and -61.12% over the last 12 months.