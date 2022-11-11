Ajmera Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.31 crore, up 55.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.31 crore in September 2022 up 55.17% from Rs. 96.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.99 crore in September 2022 up 246.84% from Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.19 crore in September 2022 up 132.47% from Rs. 22.88 crore in September 2021.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2021.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 241.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.