Ajmera Realty Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.95 crore, up 56.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 108.95 crore in September 2018 up 56.16% from Rs. 69.77 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in September 2018 up 0.21% from Rs. 14.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.46 crore in September 2018 up 20.23% from Rs. 27.83 crore in September 2017.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2017.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 160.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.35% over the last 12 months.