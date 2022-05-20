 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajmera Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.13 crore, up 77.61% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.13 crore in March 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 75.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 24.67% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2022 up 46.58% from Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2021.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 293.15 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 138.43% over the last 12 months.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.13 68.65 75.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.13 68.65 75.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.98 42.67 49.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.03 5.56 3.59
Depreciation 0.33 0.33 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.79 20.09 21.77
Other Income 2.52 0.55 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.31 20.64 22.58
Interest 16.90 7.78 9.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.41 12.86 13.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.41 12.86 13.16
Tax 4.13 3.24 3.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.28 9.62 9.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.28 9.62 9.85
Equity Share Capital 35.48 35.48 35.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.42 2.71 2.98
Diluted EPS 3.42 2.71 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.42 2.71 2.98
Diluted EPS 3.42 2.71 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
