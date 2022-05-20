Ajmera Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.13 crore, up 77.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.13 crore in March 2022 up 77.61% from Rs. 75.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 up 24.67% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2022 up 46.58% from Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2021.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 293.15 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 138.43% over the last 12 months.