Ajmera Realty Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.52 crore, down 1.5% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.52 crore in March 2021 down 1.5% from Rs. 76.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2021 up 163.37% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2021 up 14.12% from Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2020.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2020.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 152.00 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.02% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations75.52120.0476.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations75.52120.0476.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.7979.2652.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.5910.375.57
Depreciation0.370.340.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses------
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7730.0718.16
Other Income0.810.641.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5830.7119.72
Interest9.4220.9613.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.169.756.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.169.756.33
Tax3.312.452.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.857.303.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.857.303.74
Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.982.061.01
Diluted EPS2.982.061.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.982.061.01
Diluted EPS2.982.061.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ajmera Realty #Ajmera Realty and Infra India #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 02:00 pm

