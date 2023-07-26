English
    Ajmera Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.52 crore, up 88.7% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.52 crore in June 2023 up 88.7% from Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2023 up 73.92% from Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2023 up 86.41% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2022.

    Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.

    Ajmera Realty shares closed at 367.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 38.37% over the last 12 months.

    Ajmera Realty and Infra India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.5297.0952.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.5297.0952.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.5167.4033.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.594.032.41
    Depreciation0.300.310.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1225.3515.62
    Other Income1.041.392.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1626.7417.64
    Interest6.695.872.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4720.8715.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.4720.8715.23
    Tax6.665.253.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8115.6211.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8115.6211.39
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.584.463.21
    Diluted EPS5.584.463.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.584.463.21
    Diluted EPS5.584.463.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

