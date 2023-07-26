Ajmera Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.52 crore, up 88.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.52 crore in June 2023 up 88.7% from Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in June 2023 up 73.92% from Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2023 up 86.41% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2022.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 367.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 38.37% over the last 12 months.