Ajmera Realty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore, down 50.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore in June 2022 down 50.34% from Rs. 105.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2022 down 32.85% from Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2021.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2021.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 269.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.