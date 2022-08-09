English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajmera Realty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore, down 50.34% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.21 crore in June 2022 down 50.34% from Rs. 105.14 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2022 down 32.85% from Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2021.

    Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ajmera Realty shares closed at 269.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.09% over the last 12 months.

    Ajmera Realty and Infra India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.21134.13105.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.21134.13105.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8794.9873.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.418.035.81
    Depreciation0.310.330.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6230.7925.81
    Other Income2.022.520.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6433.3126.36
    Interest2.4116.9014.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2316.4111.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.2316.4111.76
    Tax3.844.132.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3912.288.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3912.288.80
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.213.422.48
    Diluted EPS3.213.422.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.213.422.48
    Diluted EPS3.213.422.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ajmera Realty #Ajmera Realty and Infra India #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.