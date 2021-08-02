Ajmera Realty Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore, up 166.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.14 crore in June 2021 up 166.99% from Rs. 39.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2021 up 344.44% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2021 up 103.73% from Rs. 13.12 crore in June 2020.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2020.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 310.10 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)