Ajmera Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore in December 2022 down 10.55% from Rs. 68.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 3.95% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2021.