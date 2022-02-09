Ajmera Realty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.65 crore, down 42.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.65 crore in December 2021 down 42.81% from Rs. 120.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021 up 31.78% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2021 down 32.46% from Rs. 31.05 crore in December 2020.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2020.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 416.00 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)