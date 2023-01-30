Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q3 profit up 10% to Rs 10.64 cr; revenue up 15% to Rs 81 cr

Ltd on Monday reported a 10 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10.64 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 9.71 crore in the year-ago period, Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue increased to Rs 80.57 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 70.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit during April-December period of this fiscal rose to Rs 56.39 crore from Rs 31.38 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 322.83 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 305.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On operational front, sales bookings rose 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 128 crore in the quarter ended December. The sales bookings more than doubled during April- December period to Rs 701 crore. Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said, "The robust real estate economics of the key markets have translated in advancing the industry sales numbers, despite the median home loan rate's upward movement by 2% leading to a northward trajectory of the borrowing cost and signs of global recessionary trends."

PTI