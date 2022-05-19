Ajmera Realty Q4 profit at Rs 14 crore; revenue jumps over two folds to Rs 184 crore

Ajmera Realty & Infra India on Thursday reported 12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.01 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 12.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 183.62 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 79.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 45.39 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 30.18 crore in 2020-21.

Total income surged to Rs 489.11 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 351.79 crore in the previous year.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director Ajmera Realty & Infra India said: "India’s real estate sector has shown significant improvement in every quarter of FY22, reinforcing growth momentum. As the pandemic begins to wane across the country, we expect the real estate sector to continue positive growth over the next few years.”