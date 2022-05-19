English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajmera Realty Q4 profit at Rs 14 crore; revenue jumps over two folds to Rs 184 crore

    The company's net profit stood at Rs 12.48 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ajmera Realty & Infra India on Thursday reported 12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.01 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

    Its net profit stood at Rs 12.48 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income rose to Rs 183.62 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 79.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

    Net profit rose to Rs 45.39 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 30.18 crore in 2020-21.

    Total income surged to Rs 489.11 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 351.79 crore in the previous year.

    Close
    Dhaval Ajmera, Director Ajmera Realty & Infra India said: "India’s real estate sector has shown significant improvement in every quarter of FY22, reinforcing growth momentum. As the pandemic begins to wane across the country, we expect the real estate sector to continue positive growth over the next few years.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ajmera Realty & Infra India #Business #Results
    first published: May 19, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.