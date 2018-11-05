Ajmera Realty Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.32 crore, Up 45.2% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are: Net Sales at Rs 110.32 crore in September 2018 Up 45.2% from Rs. 75.98 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2018 Up 11.93% from Rs. 14.50 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.50 crore in September 2018 Up 24.78% from Rs. 28.45 crore in September 2017. Ajmera Realty EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2017. Ajmera Realty shares closed at 160.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.35% over the last 12 months. Ajmera Realty and Infra India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 110.32 39.33 75.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 110.32 39.33 75.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 71.23 14.69 37.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.83 4.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.34 2.64 7.75 Depreciation 0.63 0.53 0.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses -- -- -- P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.12 19.64 25.89 Other Income 2.75 0.81 1.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.87 20.45 27.76 Interest 14.85 4.38 9.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.02 16.07 18.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.02 16.07 18.23 Tax 3.73 3.25 3.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.29 12.82 14.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.29 12.82 14.72 Minority Interest -0.06 -0.44 -0.22 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.23 12.38 14.50 Equity Share Capital 35.48 35.48 35.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 3.49 4.09 Diluted EPS 4.57 3.49 4.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 3.49 4.09 Diluted EPS 4.57 3.49 4.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 5, 2018 04:33 pm