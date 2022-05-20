 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajmera Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.51 crore, up 129.28% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.51 crore in March 2022 up 129.28% from Rs. 78.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.73 crore in March 2022 up 63.59% from Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2021.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2021.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 293.15 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 138.43% over the last 12 months.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.51 69.07 78.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.51 69.07 78.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.83 43.15 50.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.06 5.93 3.64
Depreciation 0.47 0.33 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.15 19.66 24.62
Other Income 3.11 1.07 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.26 20.73 25.67
Interest 22.71 7.82 9.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.55 12.91 16.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.55 12.91 16.20
Tax 4.94 3.28 3.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.61 9.63 12.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.61 9.63 12.89
Minority Interest -0.60 0.08 -0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.01 9.71 12.48
Equity Share Capital 35.48 35.48 35.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 2.74 3.72
Diluted EPS 3.90 2.74 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 2.74 3.72
Diluted EPS 3.90 2.74 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
